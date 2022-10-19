Three Akufo-Addo appointees who have been fired recently

Images of the appointees who have been sacked

In recent times, government appointees have not been spared for either their poor performance or involvement in corrupt acts.

Even though there have been several dismissals by Akufo-Addo since he assumed office, Ghanaweb compiles a list of some government appointees who have been sacked in the last quarter of 2022.



Sarah Adwoa Safo



In July, 2022, Akufo-Addo relieved Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, of her position as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.



Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, in a July 28, 2022 statement, indicated that the termination of her appointment was in accordance with Article 81 (a) of the Constitution.



“In accordance with Article 81 (a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabena, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect.

“The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker Minster for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, until such a time that President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister,” the statement read.



Her dismissal came at a time when Parliament was debating her continuous stay in the house after absenting herself for more than 15 sitting days without approval from the Speaker of Parliament.



Aside from the above, she was absent in her role as the Gender Minister as she was out of the office for a very long time after she requested an extended leave of duty.



Customs boss, Col. Damoah



On August, 2022, president Akufo-Addo asked the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (rtd), to hand over his duties to the acting deputy commissioner.

In a letter signed by the Secretary to the president, Nana Bediatuo Asante, the notice of handing over was due to the expiration of his contract on October 13, 2021.



The dismissal of Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (rtd) came at the time he was being investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, for his role in corruption-related acts involving Labianca Company Limited.



A finding from the Office of the Special Prosecutor dated August 3, 2022, and titled: “Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority indicated among other things that the frozen foods company owner used her position to evade taxes.



Initially, while reacting to the report, the customs boss said any attempts by the Special Prosecutor to bring him down will not work.



“Three days ago a report purported to be coming from the Office of the Special Prosecutor trying to indict the Deputy Commissioner of Operations and myself [but] anybody who has read that report very well will know the basis of that,” he said while addressing some Senior Customs officers at a retreat in Kumasi.

“And luckily for Me, God is always on my side, before that report came that person had made a comment to some people who had come to tell me [that] he [Special Prosecutor] was going to publish that will discredit me…and I sent people to go and tell him that he is a small boy and I am older than him, I have lived a meaningful life and if he attempts to destroy me it won’t be easy for him. People have tried and I have survived and this one too I will survive it,” Col Damoah added.



Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa



Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, The Director General of Ghana Education Service is the latest victim of the sacked appointees.



Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa was sacked by the President on October 17, 2022.



In a letter dated October 17, 2022, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo terminated the appointment of the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa.

This brought the appointment of the GES boss, who was appointed in 2017, to an end.



According to ges.gov.gh, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa was appointed as Acting Director-General by President Akufo-Addo in April 2017, and he assumed office on May 15, 2017.



He was subsequently confirmed as Director-General in October 2017.



NYA/WA