Three BECE graduates allegedly attempt suicide over exam cancellation

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Two female students who completed Junior High School in 2022 have been caught by their parents attempting to kill themselves by taking in a substance suspected to be poisonous which may kill them.

One other male student was caught holding a rope which it’s suspected he intended to use to hang himself as a result of the cancellation of their English Language BECE paper they wrote in 2022.

Meanwhile, about 113 BECE graduates who completed School at Twifo Praso Model, Twifo Daamang D/A Basic School and Precious Montessori School all in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region on Sunday, March 19, 2013, received a message that their English Language result which was initially withheld has been finally been cancelled, disallowing them the opportunity to enter into Senior High School.

The affected students in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan revealed that they sometimes contemplate suicide over the situation as they don’t have hope anymore.

They claimed they were shocked by the action of WAEC as they did not engage in any examination malpractices.

Sadly, a pregnant woman whose daughter was part of the unlucky candidates, suffered a miscarriage when she heard the bad news that her daughter’s paper had been cancelled.

The concerned parents said they had already bought items for their Senior High School education only to hear of the shocking and disappointing news.

They are not happy with the cancellation and have appealed to WAEC to reconsider their children and re-mark the examination.

