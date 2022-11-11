13
Three Chinese nationals arrested for murder

Three Chinese

Fri, 11 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three Chinese nationals have been arrested by personnel from the Ghana Police Service for allegedly killing a male adult at Bonsa, a town in the Western region.

The suspects, according to a police statement available to GhanaWeb, shot and killed the victim at a mining site on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The three are Wen Jianhua, Yu Shuhui alias Eli and Zhou Daquan.

“The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital for preservation and autopsy," the police said in a statement.

It added, "In line with our standard operating procedure and respect for Ghanaian tradition, the name of the deceased victim [sic] has been withheld until his family is duly informed of his demise.

“A search conducted at the residence of the suspects led to the retrieval of the murder weapon."

"Investigation continues and the suspects will be arraigned before court to face justice,” the statement signed by Kwaky Ayepah, Superintendent of Police concluded.



