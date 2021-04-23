Three Deputy Ministers to one ministry? - Governance expert shocked!

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a Governance lecturer at the Central University, has expressed shock at President Nana Akufo-Addo's appointment of three Deputy Ministers to a Ministry.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday released a list of his Deputy Minister-designate to assist the Ministers in various Ministries.



The Ministries of Trade, Energy and Local Government, Decentralization & Rural Dev't, Trade & Industry, as well as Energy, have 3 deputy ministers each.



The nominees are, however, yet to be vetted and approved by the Appointments Committee in Parliament.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Dr. Otchere-Ankrah believed three (3) is a crowd, and a Ministry should have Deputy Ministers not exceeding two.



''I disagree with the President on his three Deputy Ministers for three Ministries. I think two would have sufficed," he opined.

Although disagreeing with the President's decision to nominate 3 persons as Deputy ministers-designate, he, however, advised the nominees to execute their duties effectively, when approved by the Appointments Committee in Parliament.



He asked them not to forget their mandate when they get to their various Ministries.



Dr. Otchere-Ankrah also called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to periodically reshuffle his Ministers and Deputy Ministers for efficient performance.



''One thing that the President falls short of is reshuffle; he should, this time, undertake periodic reshuffle'', he said.



