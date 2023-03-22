Three NPP members battle for Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Suame seat

Sam Pyne, Maxwell Ofosu Boakye and John Darko are seeking to be Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's replacement

Three members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have openly declared their political intention to contest for the Suame NPP’s Parliamentary Primaries when the party opens nominations.

The three millionaires include the former Ashanti regional secretary of NPP now the Mayor of Kumasi, Samuel Pyne, Municipal Chief executive of Suame and special aid to Minister of Parliamentary affairs and majority leader of Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Lawyer John Darko.



Samuel Pyne Kumasi Mayor



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GHone News in Kumasi, the KMA Chief executive Samuel Pyne confirmed his intention to contest for the Parliamentary primaries when the party opens nomination.



“Yes I have decided to contest for the Suame NPP parliamentary Primaries of the New Patriotic Party if my respected Senior in politics Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu decided not to run again in the primaries. I’m saying this because of the respect I have for him. There’s no way I can compete with my boss’’ he said.



He added,’’ If he doesn’t run against me I will contest for the parliamentary primaries because I’m fully prepared for the primaries. I vote in Suame and I was once a polling station executive so I know inside out of the Suame NPP very well. As I said, the only thing that will stop me from the contest is Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu if he decides to run again’’ he stressed.

Maxwell Ofosu Boakye Suame MCE



The Municipal Chief Executive for Suame Municipal Assembly Maxwell Ofosu Boakye also disclosed his intention to contest the primaries on Thursday 16th March 2023 on Kumasi based EIB’s Abusua FM breakfast show said, he boss the Majority group leader in parliament will not contest the next primaries hence his decision.



“My Boss Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah will not contest the parliamentary primaries again; he will retire from parliament in 2024 after general elections. You know I have been a special aid to the leader. I have learnt a lot from him so I’m politically mature to take over from him. I have heard my senior brother Sam Pyne is equally interested in contesting in the primaries I will plead to him to stop his intention and support me to contest’’



Before becoming the MCE for Suame Municipal Assembly Maxwell Ofosu Boakye served as the Assembly member for the Abusuakuruwaa electoral area for years, presiding member (PM) for Suame Municipal Assembly and several other committees on whiles his electoral area was under Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).



Lawyer John Darko

The respected Legal practitioner John Darko appears to be the favourite among the three aspirants seeking to replace the majority group leader in Parliament because of the number of years he used to nature his ambition and his constituency in the constituency however, the power is in the hands of the delegate to make a choice for the constituency.



In 2016 he contested the incumbent Member of Parliament Kyei Mensah with two others and placed third after the ballot cast.



In 2019 he attempted to contest again but was persuaded by the party’s hierarchy to step-down for the Suame incumbent Member of Parliament to contest unopposed.