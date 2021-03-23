Three SHS students die in a gory accident along Adeiso–Asamankese highway

The students died on the spot

Three students died on the spot, while several other persons sustained various degrees of injuries when a Hyundai H100 minibus crashed with a motorbike along Adeiso-Asamakese road.

The accident happened on 21st March 2021 at about 1700 hours, when the driver yet to be identified was driving a Hyundai H100 minibus with registration number GC1516-19 carrying 12 passengers from Akim Oda heading towards Accra.



On reaching Tommy, a suburb of Adeiso, on the Adeiso–Asamankese road,he crashed head-on with a Haojue motorbike with registration number M-20- GR6731 which was ridden by Gideon Shia, aged 19, with two Pillion riders, namely; Richmond Kwakye, 19, and Richard Amuzu, 18, who were all students of Adeiso Presbyterian Senior High School (SHS) in the Eastern Region.



The three persons on the motorbike died on the spot, while some passengers on board the Hyundai bus sustained injuries and were rushed to Adeiso Health Centre and Nsawam Government Hospital for medical treatment.

Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), who briefed the Ghana News Agency in Koforidua, said the bodies of the three students were deposited at the Nsawam Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.



He said the vehicle and the motorbike involved in the accident were sent to the police station for further action.