Three arrested for assaulting corpse at cemetery

A file photo

New Abirem District Police Command in the Eastern Region has apprehended and remanded three individuals for assaulting a corpse and causing a disturbance during a funeral.

Starr News has gathered that in the afternoon of Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the New Abirem Police received distressing reports of enraged youths from Adausena, Hweakwae, and nearby areas disrupting the burial ceremony of late Simon Agyapong, also known as Bagio.



Police swiftly arrived at the Akyem Adausena Public Cemetery to find the youths violently interfering with the burial proceedings.



The angry youths reportedly assaulted relatives of the deceased and shockingly manhandled the corpse in a casket.



The police successfully arrested suspects Owusu Boateng (20 years old), Kweku Benefo (25 years old), and Richard Frimpong (35 years old) for their involvement in the disturbance.



The arrested suspects have been cautioned and remanded in lawful custody.



This is the second horrifying incident in less than a month in the New Abirim community.

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, angry youth in the community similarly assaulted the corpse of a man believed to be in his late 30s.



Allegations surfaced, with the youth accusing the deceased identified as Malik of involvement in money rituals, commonly known as Sakawa, and various other crimes in the area.



The youth launched a violent attack on the corpse at the cemetery during the burial proceedings.



In a disturbing act captured on video, the coffin with the inscription “Holy Bible” was forcefully knocked to the ground, and the corpse was mercilessly lashed by the angry mob.



The coffin was destroyed as the lifeless body was subjected to the shocking assault.