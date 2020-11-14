Three arrested over robbery attack on Wa West DCE, others

The police said it is on a manhunt for the other suspects in connection with the crime [File photo]

Police in the Upper West region has arrested three persons in connection with a robbery incident targeting the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Wa West, Edward Sabo Labiir.

The suspects – Shaibu Haruna, 24, Mumuni Partie, 30, and 60-year-old Waah Bonyimbora – were arrested on Thursday at their hideouts following police intelligence.



They are believed to be part of a gang that attacked the DCE and some travellers on Wednesday, November 11, at about 9 am, on the Ga-Wechau highway.



A single barrel shotgun and a locally manufactured pistol were retrieved from the suspects, the police said in a statement.



“They are in custody to be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction”, the statement added.

The police also said it is on a manhunt for the other suspects in connection with the crime.



While the shooting incident has heightened fear in the district, the police are, however, concerned about how residents travel from the district to other jurisdictions without a police escort.



“Other districts in the Upper West Region are relatively quiet because of their engagement with police escorts”, the statement signed by the Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr. Francis Aboagye Nyarko posited.