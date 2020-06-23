Health News

Three babies recover from coronavirus

The Kwahu West Municipal Health Directorate has confirmed that three babies who tested positive for Coronavirus have recovered.

The babies aged six-months, one year and two years – tested positive but their mothers were negative.



The Kwahu West Municipal Health Director Celestine Asante said “the six-month-old baby was among those that we used to do the two test before discharged so the baby was fully recovered before the new directive of the 14 days Isolation came in so the baby is fully recovered including the one year and the two years. They have fully recovered”.



The Municipal Health Director has meanwhile told Agoo FM in Nkawkaw that Covid-19 cases in the Nkawkaw have risen to 105 but with 34 recoveries. She said many of the patients are asymptomatic therefore expected to be discharged this week applying the World Health Organization (WHO) discharge guidelines.



Celestine Asante noted that no fatality has been recorded in the Municipality.

The Eastern Regional tally stands at 374 as of June 22.



Ghana has recorded 14,154 accumulated confirmed cases of Coronavirus with 10,434 recoveries and 95 fatalities.



Active cases currently stand at 3,596.

