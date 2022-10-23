Three boos in one month: Akufo-Addo suffers local jeer after Global Citizen hoot

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s convoy suffered yet another boo and jeer from bystanders as he [Akufo-Addo] and his entourage drive on a stretch riddled with potholes in a town reported to be Akyem Akroso, in the Eastern Region.

The President’s regional tour took him to the Eastern Region – where he hails from - on Friday, October 21 and he will be ending on Sunday, October 23, 2022.



"The president received boos due to the appalling condition of the area's roads," according to a Twitter user going by the name @PrinceHenry_PHK.



This is the second region President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been booed after a similar incident happened in Kumasi, the region considered the 'political world bank' of the ruling NPP.







Akufo-Addo booed in Kumasi



At the Central Business District of Kumasi, President Nana Akufo-Addo’s convoy received uncharacteristic hoots, boos and jeers on October 17.

As seen in videos shared via social media, some traders lined up along the stretch of the road booed away as the president and his convoy passed through the Adum Market to inspect the progress of work on the Kejetia/Central Market Project Phase II.



The booing of the president’s convoy has largely been attributed to the current state of the Ghanaian economy and the general economic hardship in the country.



Barely a month ago, a similar incident took place with boos from a section of the crowd at a musical concert directed at the president when he mounted the stage to deliver an address.







The booing incident: Exactly what happened?



Thousands of patrons were at the Black Star Square in early September to witness the Global Citizen concert that had a number of local and international artistes performing.

As host of the event, the president was called upon to give his remarks, which happened to be a prepared speech that lasted over six minutes.



The booing happened when he started his speech by saying: "The whole world is in Ghana today."



What started initially as people showing their disapproval of his presence on the stage, turned into loud clapping and chanting of the words: "away, away...," the president, however, stayed the course and delivered his full speech.



As if that was not enough, people on social media latched on to the development to mock the president.



