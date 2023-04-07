Three candidates to contest Akatsi South NDC Parliamentary slot

NDC flag

Source: GNA

Three members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been given the nod to contest the May 13 Parliamentary slot in the Akatsi South Constituency of the Volta Region.

Bernard Ahiafor, the incumbent Member of Parliament, who is seeking a fourth term in Parliament, would face two other aspirants namely, Benedict Samuel Nugblega and William Kpormatsi after the trio on Wednesday, April 5, have been cleared by the Regional Vetting Committee at Dzodze in the Ketu North Constituency.



Bernard Ahiafor, who is also a Ranking Member on the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Ghana’s Parliament, would be placed on the first position on the ballot with Samuel Nugblega and William Kpormatsi picking the second and third positions respectively.



Sherry Ayitey, the National Vice Chairperson of the NDC and Chairperson of the Vetting Committee, in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the exercise, disclosed that the Committee had executed its mandate by subjecting all aspirants to the required procedures of the vetting process.



“Whoever wins in the primaries at the various constituencies would have to perform better for the needed victory in 2024,” she said.



Whilst Bernard Ahiafor is seeking a fourth term slot, it would be William Kpormatsi’s third attempt and second fight for Samuel Nugblega.

A total of over 1,250 delegates from the 132 branches in Akatsi South of the party would decide on who would represent them in Parliament on the May 13 Parliamentary and Presidential primaries.



Bernard Ahiafor was elected as a Member of Parliament in 2013 after the then MP, Edward Doe Adjaho, was elevated to serve as the fifth Speaker of the Fourth Republic.



However, all the aspirants who spoke with the GNA remained optimistic about victory.



A total of 32 aspirants drawn from seven constituencies namely, South Tongu, Anlo, Akatsi South, Akatsi North, Ketu North, Ketu South, and Keta took part in the exercise on Wednesday.