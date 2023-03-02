Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million

Two of the suspects have been granted GH¢800,000 while the last suspect is on the run

Some three persons have been slapped with three counts of defrauding by false pretences for allegedly selling a fake contract to a real estate and construction firm.

According to a report by Graphic.com sighted by GhanaWeb.com, the suspects identified as Ebenezer Kwame Boadi, Frank A-Ugidimah-Ananvura Aborigo and a third suspect only identified as Mike, convinced the Managing Director of the DBS Industries Limited to part with monies worth over GH¢1million in exchange for a government contract and four vehicles.



The first two suspects were arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court presided by Afia Owusua Appiah on February 27, 2023.



The third suspect, however, is said to be on the run.



According to the police, the suspects offered for sale a contract for the construction of a hospital under the government’s flagship Agenda 111 policy.

The three are said to have convinced the Managing Director of DBS, Daniel Boateng that that they were no longer interested in executing the contract and were willing to hand it over at a fee.



Police prosecutor, Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor recalled that in April 2021, Boadi led Frank to the Managing Director of DBS, Daniel Boateng and convinced him that they had been awarded the Government’s Agenda 111 project contract and were willing to sell the said contract.



"Boadi and Frank presented a purported contract document in the name of Obenewaa And Sons Limited.



"The managing director who expressed interest in the proposal requested the accused persons to legally transfer the contract into his company’s name [DBS Industries]," the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor told the court that Boadi and Frank promised they could do the change and therefore collected GH¢20,000 from him in order to facilitate the change.



He added that the company's director issued a bank cheque with a face value of GH¢381.465.00 to the accused persons.



"Boadi again convinced the complainant that, he and Mike were tasked by a national security operative to look for prospective buyers and that they had three tipper trucks and one backhoe machine at Tema Habour for auction, which cost a total amount of Gh¢720,200.00," he said.



Chief Inspector Ahiabor further explained that Boadi convinced Mr Boateng by sending him pictures of the purported trucks and the backhoe machines through WhatsApp messages adding that Boadi requested for the said amount to be given to him in order to be paid into the auction sales account in advance before the real auction day.

"The accused persons after cashing out the money issued a receipt to Mr Boateng and promised to deliver the vehicles within one week. The accused persons after taking these sums of money failed to fulfill their promises and went into hiding," he stated.



The prosecutor said the managing director after failed attempts to reach the accused persons reported the matter to the police on February 14, 2023, leading to the arrest of Boadi while Frank reported himself to Police on February 20, 2023.



The plea of the suspects was not taken by the court which adjourned the matter to March 15, 2023, after admitting the two to bail in the sum of GH¢800,000 with three sureties.



Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV here:







GA/SARA