Three convicted 48 months for stealing

The three are Armoh Kwa, Alidu Musawudu and Kwasi Adu

Two persons who broke into the room of a farmer and stole his 32-inch Synix plasma Television and Jerry home theatre sound system valued at GH?1,300.00 have been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment each with hard labour by the Enchi District Magistrate court.

They are; Armoh Kwaw, 22, unemployed alias Ogu and Alidu Musawudu, 20, electrician, alias Kinita.



A 42-year-old farmer, Kwasi Adu, who purchased the stolen items would serve 12 months imprisonment with hard labour.



The three pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a crime, stealing and dishonest receiving and were sentenced accordingly.



Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, told the court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng that the complainant, Isaac Kwaw and the convicts resided at Old Yakasi in the Aowin Municipality.



On October 23, this year, at about 0600 hours, the complainant woke up and noticed someone had broken into his room through his back window and the aforementioned items purloined.

He said the complainant made the announcement at the local information center at Old Yakasi about the theft, and thereafter proceeded to the Old Yakasi police station to lodge a formal complaint.



Detective Inspector Agyare narrated that on October 28, this year police intelligence led to the arrest of Musawudu and during interrogation he mentioned Kwaw as his accomplice and the one who masterminded the operation.



He was subsequently arrested from his hide out and the stolen items were retrieved in his room, the prosecutor said.



Kwaw and Musawudu then narrated to the court that on October 25, 2020, at 0500 they sold the items above to Adu at Old Yakasi for GH?500.00.



Detective Inspector Agyare said he made part payment of GH 200.00 and asked them to bring the receipt covering the items so he would pay the rest of the money.