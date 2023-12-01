Three foreign nationals repartriated for fraudulently acquiring Ghana cards

File photo

The Ghana Immigration Service, in collaboration with the Passport Application Centres in Accra, has uncovered and prosecuted three foreign nationals for engaging in identity fraud with the intention of acquiring Ghanaian passports.

A statement issued by the National Identification Authority (NIA) said the three were identified during routine investigations at the passport application centres.



They have been identified as Akanni Saheed, Tiamiyu Abdullahi, and Raji Latifat.



According to the statement, the three foreigners fraudulently obtained Ghana cards while being foreign nationals from various countries within the sub-region.



The NIA explained that the illegal acquisition of Ghanaian identity cards is a violation of section 52(1) () of the Immigration Act 2000 (Act 573).

“Following due legal processes, the individuals were arraigned before the court, where they were convicted and sentenced to pay fines.



These fines have been duly paid. The court, in its wisdom, ordered their repatriation to their respective countries.



In light of this prosecution and repatriation, the Ghana lmmigration Service, in collaboration with the National ldentification Authority, is taking further steps to safeguard the integrity of our national identification system. The respectíve Ghana cards associated with these individuals will be cancelled, and their names will be promptly suppressed from the National Identity Register,” the statement added.