Three former workers of ECG and six others dragged to court for allegedly stealing GH¢2.1m

File photo

Three former employees of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and seven other prepaid vendors of the company have been charged with stealing, money laundering, and selling prepaid credit without accounting for the funds.

They have also been accused of dividing the funds to the tune of GH¢2.1 million among themselves.



According to the facts of the case, the first accused person, Ali Nansii Shaibu, a computer programmer at ECG’s headquarters’ ICT department, conspired with the other accused persons to sell prepaid credits and split the proceeds without accounting for them.



Grace Gardener, a cashier at the ECG Kasoa branch, and Anthony Quaye, a technician at the ECG Kasoa branch, are the two other ECG officers involved in the case.



Ibrahim Baba Adams, the fourth accused, works as a technician for Ghana Electrometer Company, a private company tasked by ECG with distributing prepaid credit.

The other six defendants are private ECG prepaid vendors.



According to the prosecution, the accused persons used the proceeds of their crimes to purchase a Toyota Highlander Station Wagon, an unregistered Mercedes Benz saloon car, and two houses, one in Amasaman and the other in Kumasi’s Bohyen junction, which belonged to the first accused person, thus the money laundering charges.



According to the prosecution, the accused admitted to the crime and have since returned GH¢282,600.



The accused, on the other hand, pleaded not guilty and were remanded in police custody.