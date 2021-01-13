Three granted bail over stolen cars

The court admitted the three accused to bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00

Richard Ibrahim Adamu, a driver, who allegedly took two taxis from two of his colleagues to transport his clients but ended up selling them has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Alhassan Kamal, a Scrap dealer, who received the two taxis as scraps and Alhassan Fuseini, who assisted in selling the two cars to Kamal have also been granted bail.



The court admitted the three accused to bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 with three sureties each. The sureties should be relations of the accused.



It further directed the accused persons to be reporting to the Police every Tuesday.



Adamu is being held on two counts of stealing, while Kamal and Fuseini are facing charges of dishonestly receiving and abetment of crime respectively.



Earlier, Mr Theophilus Donkor, who represented the accused prayed the court to admit them to bail because they have been in lawful custody for days.

Mr Donkor said his clients had fixed places of abode and they had relations who were ready to stand as sureties for them when granted bail.



At the last sitting, the Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Martin Adu Acheampong had told the court that, the complainants Godson Kemeh and Moses Dekyi and the first accused person Richard Ibrahim Adamu, were commercial drivers at the Movenpick bus stop in Accra.



Chief Inspector Acheampong said Kamal and Fuseini were a scrap dealer and trader respectively, and both live at Agbogboloshie in Accra.



He said on November 17, last year, about 1500 hours, Adamu approached Kemeh, then driver in charge of Toyota Vitz with registration Number GW8833-20 at the Movenpick bus stop and told him to let him use his taxi cab to run some errands with his customer and return the vehicle to him the following day.



Prosecution said Kemeh obliged and released his taxi cab to Adamu but he failed to return the vehicle the following day as agreed.

However, the prosecution said, Adamu went back to the same bus stop the following day at about 1000 hours where he managed to trick the second complainant Moses Dekyi and collected his Daewoo Matiz with registration number GN 4103-19 under the pretext of taking a customer to a destination and he promised to return the taxi to him at 1200 noon.



Prosecution said Adamu failed to return the second taxi and also switched off his phone making it difficult for the complainants to reach him.



Prosecution said the value of the vehicles were GH¢30,000.00 and GH¢20,000.00 respectively. Complainants after searching for Adamu without any headway, reported the incident to the Ministries Police on November 19, last year and Adamu was arrested on November 25.



The Prosecution said Adamu in the course of investigations said, he gave the vehicles to Fuseini to be given to Kamal who said he needed the vehicles to run some errands.



Prosecution said based on that Fuseini and Kamal were arrested.

According to prosecution, further investigations revealed that Adamu after collecting the vehicles from the complainants sold the Toyota Vitz taxi cab at GH¢4,000.00 and the Daewoo Matiz GH¢2,500.00 to Kamal.



The prosecution said Adamu then sent Fuseini to meet him at a location within Agbogboloshie, where he received the vehicles and payments made to Adamu.



Chief Inspector Acheampong said Fuseini on receipt of the vehicles sent them to Kamal.



Prosecution said Kamal then sold the Daewoo Matiz at GH¢4,000.00 and converted the Toyota Vitz taxi cab to a private vehicle for his personal use.



However, prosecution said the Toyota Vitz had since been recovered from him while the Daewoo Matiz was yet to be recovered and efforts are ongoing to recover same.

The matter has been adjourned to February 23.