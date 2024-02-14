Three in court for unlawful demolition of 12-bedroom house at Nungua

File photo

Source: GNA

A 31-year-old businessman and two others have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for unlawfully demolishing a 12-bedroom house in Nungua, Accra.

Abdul Rahman Kamaro, Benjamin Kojo Sarfo, 36, Enoch Aboagye both Earth Moving Machine Operators have been charged with causing unlawful damage.



Kamaro has additionally been charged with abetment of crime.



The value of the family property is said to be valued at GHC902,211. 12 cedis.



The three accused persons have pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah.



The court has admitted them to bail in the sum of GHC900,000 each, with two sureties to be justified.

The court said two other sureties are to be Ghanaian citizens.



The matter has been adjourned to March 4, 2024.



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Daniel Danku, said the complainant Samuel Adjetey Adjei is a businessman residing in Nungua.



Chief Inspector Danku said Kamaro resides at Adjei Kojo, near Ashiaman, while Sarfo and Aboagye are residents of Iron City, Kasoa.



The prosecutor told the court that the complainant is one of the children of the late Larley Bi Adjei who had a 12-bedroom house at Nungua, Cold Store.

The prosecution said the complainant and his siblings had been renting out the house at Nungua to tenants.



In February 2023, the complainant and siblings ejected all the tenants from the house with the view of renovating the property.



According to the prosecution, on October 14, 2023, Kamaro hired the services of Sarfo and Aboagye who brought along a bulldozer and “caused damage to the building without the consent of the complainant and his family members and also without a court order.”



The prosecution said the police arrested Sarfo and Aboagye who admitted the offence and mentioned Kamaro as the person who engaged them to demolish the building.



It said Kamaro later apprehended, and he admitted to hiring the two other accused persons to demolish the building.