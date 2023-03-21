Three in critical condition, 16 injured in Gomoa Onyaadze crash

The state of the Benz Sprinter bus involved in the crash

Three passengers are in critical condition while sixteen others are injured after the Benz Sprinter bus they were travelling in from New Edubiase burst a tyre and somersaulted several times.

The accident happened on Monday, March 20, 2023, at dawn at Gomoa Onyaadze on the Kasoa – Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.



The impact of the crash resulted in three passengers sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Eleven females and eight males were involved in the accident and are receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.