Three in critical condition, 16 injured in Gomoa Onyaadze crash

3 In Critical Condition, 16 Injured In Gomoa Onyaadze Car Crash The state of the Benz Sprinter bus involved in the crash

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: kasapafmomline.com

Three passengers are in critical condition while sixteen others are injured after the Benz Sprinter bus they were travelling in from New Edubiase burst a tyre and somersaulted several times.

The accident happened on Monday, March 20, 2023, at dawn at Gomoa Onyaadze on the Kasoa – Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

The impact of the crash resulted in three passengers sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Eleven females and eight males were involved in the accident and are receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

