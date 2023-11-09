Three in critical condition as Kia truck collided other cars at Shiashie

Shiashie experienced a harrowing incident resulting in a multi-car collision that left three individuals critically injured after a Kia truck carrying blocks suffered brake failure and collided with several vehicles on November 9, 2023.

In a Facebook post by UTV, the Kia truck, while travelling downhill towards Accra, faced a sudden brake malfunction, leading to a loss of control at high speed.



In a desperate attempt to avert a major disaster, the truck driver tried to navigate the vehicle to safety but was unable to prevent the collision.



The out-of-control truck collided with a Mitsubishi Pajero and an unregistered Mazda, resulting in extensive damage to the vehicles.



The Mitsubishi Pajero, with the licence plate GN9106-25, and the unregistered Mazda both sustained substantial damage at their rear sections due to the impact.



The Kia truck also suffered significant damage, entangling multiple vehicles in the collision. Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene to manage the aftermath of the accident.



Among those involved in the collision, three individuals were reported to be in critical condition, while others sustained minor injuries. All individuals involved were promptly transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







WN/NOQ



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



