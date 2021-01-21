Three injured in accident near Nsawam

The victims were rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital for medical attention.

Three persons have been injured when Mazda Urban buss ran into a tipper truck at Asuaba-Adu Kwadwo Valley in the Upper West Akyem District of the Eastern Region.

Adeiso Police were at the scene to convey the victims to the hospital.

The Mazda commercial vehicle with registration number GC 513 -13 rammed into the tipper truck with registration number GG 3846-19 on the main road to Adeiso.



Occupants of the Mazda commercial vehicle accused both drivers of reckless driving.