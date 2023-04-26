Three major arrests made by the police between March and April 2023

Three major arrests have been made by the Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Police Service has, over the years, been under public criticism over a number of wrongs and accusations against it.

To a large extent, the public image of the service has been on the negative side of conversations.



They police have been accused of bribery and corruption, extorsion, incompetence and unprofessionalism, among others.



However, in the last few weeks, the police service has made some great strides in their service delivery by making some major arrests within good time.



In this piece, we breakdown some three major arrests made the Ghana Police Service in the last few weeks, which require commendation.



Police confirm arrest of Axim galamsey kingpin, Kwame Ato Ani; three others:



Kwame Ato Asare, alias Kwame Ani was arrested by the police together with three other members of his gang.



He is a notorious illegal miner together with three others who attacked the Axim District Police patrol team on March 9, 2023.

His arrest added to eight, the number of suspects linked to the crime, and who had been arrested at the time.



Kwame Ato Asare and the three other suspects, Williams Kwofie, Richard Kwesi and Emmanuel Kojo Bronie, who were on the police radar, went into hiding following the attack on the patrol team.



They were arrested on April 21, 2023, at a village near Enchi in the Western North Region.



Kwame Ato Asare, while in hiding, made allegations of extortion against the Axim District Police Commander, the Crime Officer and other police officers in the district, through several media interviews, which are currently being investigated by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB).



Tarkwa gold robbery: Two foreigners and a Ghanaian arrested:



The Tarkwa Police Command confirmed the arrest of three suspects: a Togolese, a Nigerian and a Ghanaian, in connection with the Tarkwa gold robbery that happened on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.



The suspects are Samuel Amaeshi, a Togolese, 47 years; Ezekiel Stephen, a Nigerian, 45 years; and Fataw Awudu, a Ghanaian of 42 years.

These three suspects were part of six armed robbers who were wearing face masks and helmets and entered the KK Gold buying agency and subjected victims to severe beatings at gunpoint.



They made away with gold weighing 408.5 grams, worth six hundred and thirteen thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢613,000.00), and an undisclosed amount of money, while on three motorbikes.



Intelligence gathered by the police indicated that the robbers used the Tarkwa Banso, Esuso Bonsawire Road, and so communities within the enclave were informed.



On the evening of Tuesday, April 18, the Police Intelligence Department and a police patrol team, with the assistance of community folks, arrested two suspects: Samuel Amaeshi and Ezekiel Stephen.



A sack containing cash sum of three hundred and ninety-seven thousand, one hundred and ninety cedis (GH¢397,190) and gold that weighs 4.7 grams, were also retrieved.



The Police Intelligence Department, upon intelligence, later arrested Fataw Awudu on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.



All three suspects are currently in police custody while the police still makes attempts get the others arrested.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi arrested – Police confirm:



Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who shot his girlfriend, Maa Adwoa, 26, at Adum in the Ashanti Region, went into hiding after the incident on Thursday, April 20, 2023



On Sunday, April 23, 2023, however, the Ghana Police Service announced the arrest of the inspector, following an operation launched to track him down.



The operation, according to the police, led to the suspect's arrest at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region.



The suspect is currently in police custody after his first appearance in court on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.



Twumasi told the court that he shot Maa Adwoa five times over a GH¢5000 debt she owed him and that what happened was between him and God.



NW/AE