Three more deaths as 607 new coronavirus cases take Ghana’s case count to 27,667

Three persons who contracted the novel COVID-19 virus have unfortunately died taking the death toll to 148, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) official website has reported.
The GHS in its Sunday, July 19, 2020, update said 607 new cases have been recorded, taking the total confirmed caseload to 27,667.
“A total of 607 new cases were reported on July 16, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 22 June to 15 July 2020…but reported from the lab on July 16,” the GHS stated.
23,249 persons who tested positive for the virus have either recovered/discharged as the active cases has increased to 4,270.
Eight patients are in a critical condition while four remain on ventilators with 25 others having their cases declared severe.
The top four regions with the highest cases of the novel Coronavirus are the Greater Accra Region, Ashanti Region, Western Region and Central Region.
Find below the cumulative cases per the regions.
Greater Accra Region - 15,136
Ashanti Region - 5,841
Western Region - 2,253
Central Region - 1,140
Eastern Region - 1,077
Volta Region - 502
Bono East Region - 294
Upper East Region - 282
Northern Region - 271
Bono Region - 266
Western North Region - 216
Oti Region - 146
Ahafo Region - 103
Upper West Region - 74
Savannah Region - 57
North East Region - 9
