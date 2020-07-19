General News

Three more deaths as 607 new coronavirus cases take Ghana’s case count to 27,667

File photo

Three persons who contracted the novel COVID-19 virus have unfortunately died taking the death toll to 148, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) official website has reported.

The GHS in its Sunday, July 19, 2020, update said 607 new cases have been recorded, taking the total confirmed caseload to 27,667.



“A total of 607 new cases were reported on July 16, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 22 June to 15 July 2020…but reported from the lab on July 16,” the GHS stated.



23,249 persons who tested positive for the virus have either recovered/discharged as the active cases has increased to 4,270.



Eight patients are in a critical condition while four remain on ventilators with 25 others having their cases declared severe.



The top four regions with the highest cases of the novel Coronavirus are the Greater Accra Region, Ashanti Region, Western Region and Central Region.

Find below the cumulative cases per the regions.



Greater Accra Region - 15,136



Ashanti Region - 5,841



Western Region - 2,253



Central Region - 1,140

Eastern Region - 1,077



Volta Region - 502



Bono East Region - 294



Upper East Region - 282



Northern Region - 271

Bono Region - 266



Western North Region - 216



Oti Region - 146



Ahafo Region - 103



Upper West Region - 74

Savannah Region - 57



North East Region - 9

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.