Three perish in accident at Abor Sitsofe Junction

Three people were on Sunday confirmed dead in a motorbike accident at Abor Sitsofe lodge junction on the Accra -Aflao highway.

Confirming the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Augustine Norpe Agbozo , an eyewitness and Assemblyman for Dzogadze electoral area within the Akatsi South Municipality, said the deceased, two males and a female died on the spot when their motorbike with registration number M-2775-11VR which they were using had a head-on collision with a Ford transit vehicle with registration number GE 7866-20.



Mr Agbozo said, both the motorbike and the Ford transit crushed into each other from opposite directions.



Eyewitnesses disclosed to the GNA, that the stretch of the road was a long curve noted for recording similar accidents.

However, occupants of the Ford vehicle were allegedly unhurt.



The eyewitness told the GNA that the police and personnel from the national ambulance service were yet to report at the scene.