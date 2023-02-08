Three persons remanded in police custody over alleged kidnapping

File Photo

Source: GNA

Three persons, who allegedly kidnapped one Rolland Clottey at Ablekuma-Joma in the Greater Accra Region, have been remanded in Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

The accused persons are: Kwabena Awere, a 39-year-old trader, Emmanuel Nyarko Boadi, a 37-year-old mason and Nurudeen Adams, a 33-year-old farmer.



Awere and Boadi are being charged with robbery and kidnapping. Adams is facing the charge of abetment of crime to wit: kidnapping.



They have all pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.



Earlier, Akwasi Owusu, counsel for the accused person, prayed for bail for his clients, saying that they had a fixed place of abode and had people of substance to stand as sureties for them.



Akwasi Owusu said his clients were not a fright risk and would not interfere with Police investigations.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong, prosecuting, opposed the bail application on the grounds that the case was still under investigation, adding that if the accused persons were granted bail, they would hamper Police investigations.



The Prosecution, therefore, prayed the Court to remand the accused persons for further investigations.



The Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah, therefore, remanded the accused persons into Police custody to reappear on February 13, 2023.



The facts as presented by the Prosecution were that the complainant Roland Clottey was a Mason and resided at Ablekuma-Joma whereas the accused persons and others now at large, were all residents of Ablekuma-Joma.



The Prosecution said on July 27, 2021, the complainant sent his children to school at Joma CP, a suburb of Accra with his unregistered 125 Royal motorbike and on his way home, he decided to service his exhaust pipe at a nearby fitting shop.

It said while at the fitting shop, Awere, Boadi and four others now at large, also went there with two vehicles and two motorbikes.



The Prosecution said Awere alighted from his car and started beating the complainant and pointed out to the rest that he tore the banner.



It said the rest also joined Awere and subjected the complainant to beatings.



The Prosecution said they later put him in Awere’s car and drove him together with his motorbike to Adams, their boss at his ranch at Joma.



It said Adams then ordered Awere, Boadi and their accomplices to take the complainant’s ltel and Tecno mobile phones from him and further subjected him to severe beatings.

The Prosecution said the accused persons made the complainant carry a log on his shoulders for strenuous exercise and videoed him.



The Prosecution said the accused persons and their accomplices tied the complainant up against an electric pole and demanded a ransom amount of GHS2000.00.



It said the complainant’s brothers who were witnesses in this case heard of the incident and went there to rescue him but were also attacked in the process by the accused persons and their accomplices who seized their motorbikes.



The Prosecution said later, one Moses together with Teiko went to pay GHS1000.00 before the complainant was released.



It said the complainant later reported the matter to the Police with video footage in which Boadi was captured.

The Prosecution said Adams was arrested and granted bail but later jumped bail.



It said Awere and Boadi were also arrested at their hideout.



The Prosecution said efforts were underway to trace and arrest the other accomplices.