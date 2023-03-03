5
Menu
News

Three police officers critically injured after a school bus crashed into a barrier in Obuasi

ACCIDENT FILE PHOTO File Photo

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Three police officers are in critical condition after the Jita school bus with registration number, GN6920-13 ran into the Kwabenakwa Police Barrier in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

According to reports gathered by rainbowradioonline.com, the school bus carrying students from neighbouring communities collided with the Kwabenakwa police barrier, crushing the officers after the driver lost control of the steer due to a failed brake.

The officers on the scene were inspecting a long vehicle that was fully loaded with canoes.

One person suffered a broken jaw, and two others were paralysed.

On the other hand, the bus driver also sustained injury.

The victims were taken to Obuasi’s SDA Hospital for intensive care.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat