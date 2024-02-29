Three sentenced to life imprisonment by Ho High Court

The three are to serve life imprisonment sentences for murder

Source: Agyemang Prempeh Douglas, Contributor

Three individuals accused of shooting to death four people at the Omanhene Palace at Pai Kantanka have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Ho High Court.

In a unanimous verdict by seven jurors appointed to adjudicate the case, all seven members returned a guilty verdict for all three on the charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and abetment of crime.



They have all been sentenced to life imprisonment.



The three are Kwabena Aduam, Amanpene Gyane, and Kwabena Asante.



After the verdict, Kwabena Aduam and Amanpene Gyane broke down in uncontrollable tears, while Kwabena Asante showed indifference as he was moved from the courtroom to a waiting van.



Judgement:

Reading the judgement, the sitting judge, His Lordship Justice George Buadi said he found inconsistencies in the witness statements and cross-examination of all three as in his claim, ‘they tried to act clever by pleading alibi but evidence from the investigator proved beyond reasonable doubt that they indeed committed the crime’.



Kwabena Aduam and Omanpene Gyane who were on bail, were accompanied to court by their friends and relatives, while Asante, who has been in prison custody on remand, appeared in court in handcuffs.



Responding to the judgement, Senior State Attorney Moses Asampoa thanked the court, especially the jurors, for upholding the principle of justice and sending a warning to anyone who intends to take the laws into their own hands.



Background



The incident happened when gunmen wielding locally made short guns stormed the chief’s palace in broad daylight and killed one on the spot, with three others dying at the Worawora Government Hospital later.

Following investigations, the police arrested two in the town and picked up Asante in Togo after a few months.



The area has been hit with a series of chieftaincy disputes despite court ruling affirming Nana Diawuo Bediako II as the substantive ruler.



He has since been gazetted at the National House of Chiefs.