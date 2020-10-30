Three shot in another broad daylight robbery in Kumasi

File photo: The incident happened Friday, October 30, 2020

Three people have reportedly been shot in broad daylight robbery at Alabar in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The incident happened Friday, October 30, 2020.



Eyewitnesses say one of the victims is believed to be dead while the two others have been rushed to Manhyia government hospital with gunshot wounds.



Police personnel have been deployed to the crime scene.



This is the third broad day attack by robbers in the last two weeks in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, the campaign team of a former member of Parliament for the Zebilla East constituency in the Upper East region, Cletus Apul Avoka, has been attacked by armed robbers.



The attack, according to Mr Avoka who is seeking re-election told Starr Midday News that the incident happened Thursday night at about 10:30 pm at Abuskologa when the team was returning from a tour of Gore, Tetako, Adagbera and Azuwera polling stations.



Narrating the incident, Mr Avoka said an advanced team was stopped by some gun-wielding men in Police uniforms at a checkpoint only to find out that the men were armed robbers and not policemen.