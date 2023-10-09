Three technicians retrieved dead from fuel reservoir at COCOBOD office

File phot: The heart-wrenching incident occurred on October 9th, 2023, at approximately 11:30 am

Three fuel reservoir technicians have been retrieved dead in a reservoir belonging to Produce Buying Company (PBC) at Cocobod office in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

The deceased persons were among five workers contracted to perform maintenance work inside the reservoir however allegedly failed to observe safety protocols hence suddenly got suffocated and eventually died in the tank.



The heart-wrenching incident occurred on October 9th, 2023, at approximately 11:30 am.



The victims have been identified only as Mr. Ashie believed to be in his early 60s, Octopus was also in his early 40s and Jonathan was in his late 20s.



Starr News has gathered that, the first worker suffocated in the reservoir when he attempted to rescue the other led to the deaths of the two others including the supervisor.



Two other colleagues of the victims who are masons present at the scene raised alarm about the tragic incident.

Upon receiving an urgent call for assistance, a response team comprising officials from the National Disaster Management Organization, Police, Ghana Ambulance Service, and Ghana National Fire Service swiftly arrived at the scene.



Their immediate goal was to extricate the bodies of the victims from an underground tank.



Subsequently, the bodies were conveyed to St. Joseph’s Hospital Mortuary in Effiduase for preservation.



To unravel the circumstances and causes surrounding this heart-rending incident, the Ghana Police Service have officially initiated an investigation.