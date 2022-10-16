Three times Bosome Freho DCE has been in the news for the wrong reasons

Yaw Danso, suspended District Chief Executive of Bosome Freho

The District Chief Executive(DCE) for the Bosome Freho Yaw Danso seems to always be in the news for all the bad reasons since his appointment.

In 2021 a lady alleged that he had bonked and dumped her after making several promises to better her life should he be appointed as DCE.



The lady who spoke in a Radio interview attested to the man’s thick manhood indicating that After DCE Yaw Danso bonked me even if I see his headless body, I can identify him by his very thick manhood.



The issue with the lady went to rest but in 2022, he was in the news. Yaw Danso had left his office and stalled work at the Assembly.



When he was contacted by a journalist that members of the assembly have been looking for him, he told the journalist to tell them that “I’m dead“.

On October 15, 2022, the President through the Local Government and Regional Integration Minister announced that Yaw Danso has been suspended for his involvement in the illegal mining known popularly as galamsey in Ghana.



A leaked video exposed Yaw Danso’s involvement in the menace that has destroyed water bodies in the country and the fact that he has taken monies from some financiers to allow them to mine.



He is currently being investigated and has therefore been suspended from the position. The Ashanti Regional Minister has been tasked to have oversight responsibility over the District.