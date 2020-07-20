General News

Three times tenants were murdered in cold-blood, attacked by their landlords

Victor Stephen Nana Kankam and Mr Boye (both landlords) have allegedly murdered their tenants

2020 has so far witnessed the gruesome assassination of several tenants in Ghana by their landlords.

Ignoring the fact that the altercations which led to the death of these tenants could easily be resolved in a court, these landlords decided to take the “bull by its horn.”



From receiving series of bullets to being butchered with machetes, these ‘poor’ tenants met their untimely death from individuals paid to shelter them.



Nonetheless, the rent control who have also noticed the trend recently established plans to write tenancy agreements for landlords and tenants in the coming months, to reduce tension between them.



This according to them will also create a standard agreement between both parties because they have realized the Ghanaian tenancy system benefits landlords more.



This however, has not in any way resolved the situation as continuous cases of landlords bullying, attacking and killing their tenants are on the rise, exclusive of the unreported ones.

Let’s take a look at GhanaWeb’s compilation of instances where tenants severly suffered in the hands of their landlords



Benjamin Okyere



On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Victor Stephen Nana Kankam shot and killed 31-year-old Benjamin Okyere in broad daylight for refusing to vacate his house.



The unfortunate tale happened around Spot M near Ofankor, a suburb in Accra.



The district commander and his team who went to the crime scene said they saw a pool of blood at the entrance of the deceased’s rented apartment together with four spent shells.

However, the suspect is still in police custody and the case has since been forwarded to the Attorney General's department for advice.



Mr Kweku Abu butchers tenant, wife



A landlord at Ablekuma Manhean, near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region, has allegedly butchered his tenant to death and also inflicted machete wounds on the tenant’s wife.



The incident is said to have happened after the tenant, identified as Mr Kweku Abu, 38 confronted the landlord for allegedly spanking his one-year-old daughter who was playing in front of Mr Boye's barbering shop close to their residence.



The confrontation led to an exchange of words, and later degenerated into a scuffle during which Mr Boye dashed into his room and returned with a machete and started inflicting wounds on Mr Abu.

Landlord bites off, chews tenants finger



This incident, also recorded at Amasaman, involves a landlord named Mr Kofi Tetteh who reportedly bit and chewed off his tenant’s finger due to a misunderstanding.



According to the Daily Guide newspaper, the incident which occurred on July 20, 2020 was because the tenant after washing, threw water at a particular spot of the compound where the landlord has warned against.



Meanwhile, suspect is currently in the grips of the police and the victim on the other hand is receiving treatment.



Landlady rips roof to force tenant out

Comfort Appiah Menkah on May 8 2020, destroyed her house just as a means of evicting her tenant.



The U.S-based Ghanaian woman known popularly as 'America' ripped of the roof and threw out Gabriel Nkrumah’s belongings in the open, at Agric Aburaso near Kwadaso in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

