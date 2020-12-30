Throw out NDC's petition – Akua Donkor tells Supreme Court

Presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor

The 2020 presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, has petitioned the Supreme Court to reject a yet-to-be-filed petition by the biggest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), against the results of the recently-held presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to her, the Electoral Commission did “a good job” contrary to the claims of the NDC and former President John Mahama, who intimated today, Wednesday, December 30, 2020 via Facebook that the NDC will continue with its street protests against the election results despite a decision taken by the party to seek redress in court.



Madam Akua Donkor, however, said the NDC and Mr Mahama have not case.



Her petition read in part; "...l am, therefore, by this letter, appealing to your good office to ignore and cancel the case brought before you by John Dramani Mahama and the NDC Party because it is never true that Mrs Jean Mensa stole votes for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all efforts made by Mrs Jean Mensa on the declaration is true and clear but the NDC Party is just throwing stones in the eyes Ghanaians."



Read her full petition to the Supreme Court:

I humbly write to your good office to share my view on the declaration of the Presidency during the general election.



The main motive being that the declaration of Presidency during the general election on the 9th day of December 2020 by Mrs Jean Mensa, was clear and true just because, I Hon. Akua Donkor, the flag bearer of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), even declared the winner being His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, the 8th of December 2020, before Mrs Jean Mensa came to announce to the general public.



l am, therefore, by this letter, appealing to your good office to ignore and cancel the case brought before you by John Dramani Mahama and the NDC Party because it is never true that Mrs Jean Mensa stole votes for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all efforts made by Mrs Jean Mensa on the declaration is true and clear but the NDC Party is just throwing stones in the eyes Ghanaians.



I hereby congratulate Mrs Jean Mensa for her good job done, God Bless Her.

I must state further that I placed 4th in the 2020 General Election and with this, I thank all Ghanaians for their recognisance and also it was clear to all Ghanaians on the television that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had 50.1+ and John Dramani Mahama had 47.1+ which shows the clear winner.



Please, find attached to this letter a copy of the 2012 Election picture which shows very clear when the declaration was made by the Electoral Commissioner where I agreed to that just because it was a clear declaration.



So, this shows I am a good citizen and wouldn’t like any conflict behind this general election and don’t agree with any re-election because if it is true that John Dramani Mahama has won the general election, I would have supported him, as I made in the 2012 general election. I count on your usual cooperation.



Thank you.

Cc: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT JUBILEE HOUSE ACCRA — GHANA



Cc CHIEF OF STAFF JUBILEE HOUSE ACCRA — GHANA



Cc. THE REGISTRAR INTERNATIONAL COURT



Cc: ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF GHANA ACCRA – GHANA

Cc THE GENERAL CHAIRMAN NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY



Cc: THE GENERAL SECRETARY NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY



Yours faithfully,



HON. AKUA DONKOR (Flag bearer of GFP)