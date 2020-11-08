Thunder strike you if you ever say you’re incorruptible – Odike curses Akufo-Addo

Disqualified presidential candidate of UPP, Akwasi Addae Odike

Disqualified presidential candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Akwasi Addae Odike says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be struck dead by thunder should he attempt to claim he is not corrupt.

He noted that the president will die out rightly if he dares to lie about his corruption status because his government is filled with family and friends.



“President Akufo-Addo accused others of corruption but today can he accuse people the same way and say I’m incorruptible? When was the last time he said I’m incorruptible? Should he say that today, thunder will strike him dead if he says I am incorruptible. He will die anytime he says he is incorruptible”. Mr. Odike fumed during a studio discussion on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Odike also accused President Akufo-Addo of engaging in excessive borrowing.



Corruption allegations and the claims that he (Nana Akufo-Addo) is not corrupt and can never be corrupt was one of his major campaign messages ahead of the 2016 election. This invariably led to his historic win over John Dramani Mahama.

However, Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike responding to the matter indicated that corrupt practices in the Akufo-Addo government are stinking especially in relation to the Agyapa Royalties deal and the PDS scandal.



Mr. Odike admitted that though corruption and nepotism characterized the erstwhile Mahama’s administration, the Akufo Addo government has doubled both corruption and nepotism making him the worst in the country’s history.



He accused President Akufo-Addo of disgracing the NPP; adding that Ghanaians must vote him out on December 7.