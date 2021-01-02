Thursday attack on airport in Yemeni City is part of my 2021 prophecies – Rev Ofori

Head Pastor of the Overcomers Breed International, Rev Isaac Ofori

Head Pastor of the Overcomers Breed International, Rev Isaac Ofori has revealed that the attacks on an airport in the Southern Yemeni city of Aden occurred few minutes after his prophecies on 31st-night church service is part of his prophecies for the year 2021.

At least 22 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in an attack at the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden.



The BBC reported Thursday night that there was at least one explosion shortly after a plane carrying the war-torn country’s newly formed government arrived from neighboring Saudi Arabia.



Aid workers and officials were among the casualties. But the prime minister said he and his cabinet were “fine”.



The information minister accused Houthi rebels of a “cowardly terrorist act”.



Rev Ofori had prophesied during the church service on 31st night that “terrorism will rise in the nations of the world. Middle East, South East, Asia, India, Nigeria, etc.”

He further indicated that several multinational companies are going to established a lot of branches in Ghana this year.



He also prophesied on 31st watch night that Ghana is going to find more crude oil in commercial quantities.



“I saw giant foreign companies setting up their industries here in Ghana. Ghana will soon emerge as an envy to the world. I see us drilling oil in commercial quantities,” he said during the church service.



On the global scene, he said “Global rise in anti-Semitism especially in the USA the Jews will be discriminated and treated with hostility, some will be sent home.”



Rev Ofori noted that some of his prophecies have started being fulfilled just within twenty-four hours after prophesying.