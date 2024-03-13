Tidal wave fallout: Ketu South Municipality to relocate 115 households - Volta regional minister

Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, has announced significant progress in the relocation and reconstruction efforts for affected households following the tidal waves that hit the Ketu South Municipality in November 2021.

According to him, work on the project is expected to continue when the weather conditions improve as the Municipal Assembly sought to undertake a relocation of one hundred and fifteen households in the Salakope, Amutinu, and Agavedzi communities, which were worst affected.



"Communities such as Salakope, Amutinu, and Agavedzi bore the brunt of the disaster, prompting urgent action," Dr. Letsa said in parliament on March 13.



A total of 200 households, comprising 1,096 individuals, were severely impacted, necessitating immediate intervention.



The Municipal Assembly swiftly moved to relocate 115 households from the worst-affected areas.



The scope of the project involves constructing 2-bedroom apartments and extending utility services such as water, electricity, roads, and drainage works at the new relocation site.



With an estimated cost of GH25,000,000, financing for the project is being sought from both governmental and non-governmental institutions.

The minister also revealed that land allocated by community chiefs, plots surveyed and demarcated, and necessary services like water, electricity, and road infrastructure are already in place.



The Assembly has submitted proposals for financial support to various institutions, including the National Lottery Association, Ghana Gas Company Limited, Tullow Oil, Bui Power Authority, and the Ministry of Housing.



He added that Ghana Gas has pledged to construct fifteen 2-bedroom housing units, with construction already underway since 2022. Currently, 10 units are at the roofing level, while 5 are at the substructure level, demonstrating tangible progress.



However, challenges such as initial land litigation and adverse weather conditions have hindered the project's pace.



"The Ketu South Municipal Assembly remains committed to the welfare of affected residents, and we will persist in our efforts to secure funding and complete the project," Dr. Letsa assured.



NAY/OGB