Timber falls on 3 cars at Bogoso Market, one person feared dead

Sat, 19 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region

One person is feared dead after timber logs fell from a timber truck fell on three cars at the Bogoso market on Saturday after.

The timber truck was coming from the Prestea direction towards Bogoso.

A lowbed had packed on one side of the road at the market, upon reaching that place the timber truck driver decided to used the other side of the road but because of the long nature of the truck, it was unable to negotiate the curve back to its lane and the timber fell on three cars; one taxi and two private cars.

More Soon...

