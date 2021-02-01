‘Time for NPP Asia caucus’ – NPP Vice Chairman

First vice-chairman of the NPP's Japan branch, Mr. Michael Awuah and General Chairman, Fredddie Blay

Source: Eric Obeng Boateng, Contributor

The first vice-chairman of the Japan branch of the ruling NPP, Mr. Michael Awuah, has extended his sincere congratulations to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, members of parliament, and the New Patriotic Party as a whole for winning the 2020 elections.

He also congratulated the people of Ghana for demonstrating what he described as strong credentials in democratic consolidation.



Speaking to the media after spending four months campaigning in Ghana for his beloved party, he strongly argues for the need to bring onboard more qualified Ghanaians in the diaspora, especially those in Asia, to help the NPP govern the country for the next four years.



"The Asia caucus played a significant role in the 2020 elections, as they have always done. The NPP Japan can boost highly qualified individuals, who have excelled in their respective fields of endeavor," he said.

"These individuals have gathered the necessary knowledge, experience, skills, and are readily available to serve the people of Ghana should the opportunity be given," he added



Mr. Awuah appealed to the NPP leadership to engage NPP members particularly from Japan, China, and South Korea.

Source: Eric Obeng Boateng, Contributor