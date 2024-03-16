Time has revealed that SUBAH, KELNI GVG are jocular scams – Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, founding president of IMANI Africa

President of the Policy Think Tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has said time has revealed that SUBAH and KELNI GVG are jocular scams.

According to him, Ghana would have had a temporary satellite service in these times of internet cuts if Ghana had signed a befitting contract.



To him, Ghana is wasting money on these groups, which are fighting non-existent telecom fraud.



He shared this information on Facebook.

“The reported cuts in underground fibre optic cables and the lack of internet access tell how the Internet is almost equal to blood. Surely you appreciate Bawumia’s digitalisation drive



"Now his team should be thinking about a transparent framework that encourages true public-private partnership in the provision of satellite technology for communication. Nothing like SUBAH, KELNI GVG, and jocular clever scams like the location apps when Google exists," he said.



“This is the time we needed the $178 million Ursula dashed to a group she claims is fighting non-existent telecom fraud to get us temporary satellite service. The group, per the contract, has been receiving $1.5 million monthly for no evidence of work,” he added.