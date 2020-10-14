Time to end chieftaincy disputes and focus on development – Senya Breku Youth demand

Concerned Youth of Senya Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region, took to the streets on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, to demonstrate against encroachment on their lands by some traditional authorities.

The angry group who were clad in red and black attire were wielding placards with inscriptions such as "Senya Youth will defend their land, leave Senya Lands" alone among others.



Together they chanted war songs on the streets of Senya Bereku to drum home their demands



The concerned youth also want government to intervene in the age-long chieftaincy dispute which according to them is hindering development in the area.



They lament that indigenes of the town have been forced to settle in other communities as a result of the chieftaincy issues which has not brought peace to the area.

They also accused their Omanhene of Senya traditional area, Nenyi Kwaku Issiw and other sub-chiefs for being behind the problem by selling their lands indiscriminately without thinking of developing the area.



They further add that some chiefs in the town also want to politicize the chieftaincy issue by tagging their Member of Parliament, Nenyi George Andah, Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, the DCE and Prof Kobina Assibu NPP Central Regional Treasurer for being one-sided but the youth say all these allegations leveled against the above-mentioned names by the Omanhene is totally false but rather, through the effort of their MP George Andah and Mr Kwamena Duncan they have been able to set up a committee to end this long chieftaincy disputes, however, the Omanhene has refused to appear before the committee.



The group are therefore calling for a government intervention which they say will streamline activities in Senya Bereku.

