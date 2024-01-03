Time to find lasting solution to Bawku conflict - Agambila appeals to stakeholders

Gabriel Akakire Agambila

Source: Dieu Media Ghana Ltd

Mr Gabriel Akakire Agambila, an opinion leader and founder of the Northwesteast Association of the USA in the diaspora is calling for a lasting solution to the ongoing unrest in the upper East region of Ghana.

In his view, the prolonged conflict has brought poverty amongst the people of the region, retrogression in infrastructure and human development in the area as well as disease and hunger because people are scared to go about their normal daily businesses.



Mr Gabriel Agambila is therefore appealing to those involved in the conflict to sit and reflect on their actions and resolve to address their internal issues.



Addressing media practitioners, Mr Agambilla said “The conflict in Bawku and our neighbours in the Sahelian part of the west has made Bolga the most expensive place to live. I am therefore pleading with the Chieftaincy Ministry to expedite the Bolga case that has been pending for several years.



Mr Agambila is also asking the people of Bawku to go to court instead of shedding blood all these years.



Mr Agambila made the comment during a courtesy call on the overlord of Talensi Traditional Council to thank Him for always having a listening ear and to thank Him for gracing the just-ended Bonaboto annual meeting in Tongo.

Mr Agambila also thanked all the members of the Westnortheast Association of the USA who were in the country for holidays.



He asked the Lord's protection and mercy on them as they travelled back to the USA.







