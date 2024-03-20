Time will be ultimate judge of my tenure as Majority Leader - Afenyo-Markin

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has expressed confidence in his ability to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the legislature.

However, he has acknowledged that only time will reveal the true extent of his capability in his position as the leader of the caucus and the House as a whole.



Afenyo-Markin, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Efutu constituency, believes that while possessing the necessary skills and dedication, the ultimate judgement of his performance rests on the results he delivers over time.



He emphasized his commitment to understanding the intricacies of his role to achieve optimal results.



“By God’s grace, things are going well. And as I said, if things go well in parliament in terms of party affairs, it all depends on me. If you are a deputy, then your case is different.



“So how you eat, talk or behave can bring togetherness or separation. What I can say is that God is my helper; we are doing our best, and it will be well.

“I believe if I will be able to handle the work well or not, it all depends on time and I believe that God will help me to be able to do it. In such a job, you need helpers, people, and others to advise you. So, someone like K.T. Hammond, Napo, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Joe Wise have all been very supportive,” he said in an interview on Peace FM on March 18, 2024.



Afenyo-Markin was appointed as the new Majority Leader after Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who doubles as the MP for Suame resigned from his post.







