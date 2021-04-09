Timing for discussing Akufo-Addo's successor premature – Bishop Samuel N. Mensah

President of the Full Gospel Church International, Bishop Samuel N. Mensah

Source: Prince Boateng, Contributor

The President of the Full Gospel Church International, Bishop Samuel N. Mensah, has called on the Ghanaian media to be a little more circumspect on their discussion on who succeeds President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as NPP’s next Presidential candidate.

According to him the discussion is premature and has the potential of bringing about internal cracks in the New Patriotic Party which may subsequently affect the core mandate of the current administration.



In his view, in as much as the media is commended for its role as the fourth arm of government, its focus at this present time is to monitor the performance of government and other state institutions and hold elected officials accountable for their stewardship.



The nation is challenged with diverse problems, hence, the need to focus discussions on addressing the problems of corruption, unstable electricity supply, high debt ratio among others, rather than the current discussions on who succeeds Akufo-Addo, which has the potential of stirring up political tension in the country.

He has further called on the NPP supporters and leaders to, as much as, possible cease all media engagements on Akufo-Addo’s successor in order to allow the government a 100% concentration to steer the affairs of the nation. In his view, the current administration is just three (3) months into office, and discussions of such nature have the potential of thwarting government’s focus.



He also noted that such discussions will be relevant during the last year of the current administration’s term in office but not now that Ghanaians are confronted with several issues that need to be addressed.



He recommends that all institutions including political parties put in place an effective succession plan to prepare the future leaders in order to avoid the internal struggle for power at the exit of a leader.