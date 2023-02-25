Tinubu sleeps again; Nigerians mock Jagaban

Bola Tinubu captured sleeping at a meeting

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been captured sleeping during the recently held accord meeting.

The accord meeting which was organized by the former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar's peace committee in Abuja on Friday, January 20 had the presence of the presidential candidates contesting the 2023 election.



However, in a viral photo, Bola Tinubu was seen sleeping while the meeting went on.



This does not come as a shock to many as this won't be the first time the flagbearer has been spotted sleeping during a meeting.



Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna central who was reacting to Omoyele Sowore's claim that Tinubu slept all through the meeting said that it is not all the time that people close their eyes that they are sleeping.



Mocking the APC flagbearer, he said Tinubu could be having some silent prayer or some philosophical thoughts.