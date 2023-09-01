Tipper truck drivers clash with police over controversial levy in Gomoa East District

File photo

Tipper truck drivers in the Gomoa East District have voiced their dissatisfaction following a confrontation with the police over a levy imposed by the Gomoa East District Assembly.

According to a citinewsroom.com report, the police attempted to apprehend some drivers who had not complied with the directive, resulting in a tense standoff between law enforcement and the drivers.



The Gomoa East District Assembly implemented the Quarry Development Fund a few months ago, with the intention of utilizing the proceeds to finance development projects within the district.



As per the new policy, tipper truck drivers are mandated to pay GH¢80.00 to the assembly for each truckload of quarry materials.



However, this policy has encountered strong resistance, with drivers arguing that the levy is exorbitant and could adversely impact their businesses.



Despite several meetings held by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Solomon Darko Quarm, to stress the importance of complying with the levy, registering with the Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA) to facilitate policy adherence has proven challenging.

The assembly's decision to authorize the arrest of non-compliant drivers escalated the situation when personnel from the Central East Regional Police Command intervened to execute the arrests.



Ibrahim Abass, a tipper truck driver affiliated with PROTOA, contended that the assembly was treating them unfairly since they were merely tipper truck drivers who loaded at the quarry site. He also emphasized that the imposed fee was excessively high.



"The levy was introduced in 2022, and we were not properly informed about it. We are only Tipper Drivers and not quarry workers. What the Assembly is doing is not the best. We are gradually being driven out of business. President Akufo-Addo must intervene. We will not pay the money," declared an irate Ibrahim Abass.



Eric Addo, the station master for the PROTOA Tipper Truck Drivers Association, labelled the levy as obnoxious and called on the Minister of Local Government to intervene.



He also urged Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akufo Dampare to instruct the Central East Regional Command to exercise caution when addressing the matter suggesting that the levy should instead be imposed on quarry operators.

