Tipper truck falls in river, 2 injured at Ntensere-Sokwai

The truck that fell into a river

A tipper truck driver and his mate nearly lost their lives when their truck fell into a river on the Ntensere-Sokwai road in the Atwima Nwabiagya North district in the Ashanti Region.

The incident happened when the truck loaded with sand crossing the Ntensere-Sokwai bridge curved in the early hours of Thursday, June 1, 2023.



The said bridge, which has been in a near-total-collapsed state since 2016, has been a death trap for commuters, especially during the rainy season when the stretch becomes difficult for people to use.



The incident has halted commuting on the road, bringing undesirable situations to workers and school children.



Commuters are sometimes left with no option but to remove their footwear and walk on the small muddy-slippery left way to cross the bridge.



Efforts were made to get the truck out of the river at the time of filing the report.

Residents who spoke to Otec News said all efforts and pleas to the district assembly and the Member of Parliament in the area to fix the deteriorating bridge have all fallen on deaf ears.



The angry residents could not fathom why the MP for the area, Benito Owusu-Bio, had failed his tonnes of promises to reconstruct the small bridge since 2016 after giving him their votes.



“The bridge started collapsing far way back in 2016, the district assembly and the MP are aware of the situation, but they have all ignored us. Now we don’t know what to do again,” the frustrated residents lamented.



They thus appealed to the district assembly and the MP, as a matter of agency, to do something to save the situation to avoid any further disaster.