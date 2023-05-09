9
Tipper truck rams into Obinim's family house injuring three

Obinim Family House Heman Accident Photo from the accident scene | Courtesy OTEC FM

Tue, 9 May 2023

Three relatives of popular charismatic preacher Bishop Daniel Obinim were injured on Sunday, May 7, 2023; when a tipper truck run into their family house located at Heman in the Kwabre East Municipal of the Ashanti Region.

The truck with registration number GR-7137-23 rammed into the house after it broke loose from a towing car that was moving it after it developed a fault.

The incident happened at dawn and affected two bedrooms in the compound where the injured persons were sleeping.

A reporter from Kumasi-based OTEC FM who visited the house spoke to relation, Akosua Konadu who disclosed that the injured perons included her 63-year-old mother Ama Konadu, her 11-year-old daughter, Joycelin Mensah, and a 26-year-old man by name Daniel Owusu.

She added that Daniel Owusu was trapped under the truck with one of the tires sitting on his leg, te OTEC FM report noted, ading that the two other victims, were rushed to Jamasi Hospital for treatment.

"Driver of the tipper truck told us they were travelling from Wa to Kumasi to obviously fix the vehicle because it had broken down for some time.

"On reaching Heman, the truck broke from the towing car, and the driver, in an attempt to save the situation run into our house causing severe injuries to three persons.

"We have officially filed a report to the police in the area and they have since taken over the case," she said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
