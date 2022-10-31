Tipper truck runs over mother of seven at Offinso

The deceased was on her way to Aboffour market

A mother of seven children has been killed in a gory accident on the Offinso - Aboffour highway.

Three others sustained severe injuries in that same accident.



The deceased identified as Sister Naomi, 38, reportedly died when a trailer with a full load run over her on the highway.



The sad incident, according to an eye witness, occurred when the deceased together with her friends were on their way to Aboffour market on Thursday October 27, 2022.



An eyewitness, Daniel Offei in an interview with OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng narrated how the incident occurred, "the deceased boarded a tricycle (aboboyaa) from Offinso Samproso to Aboffour for trading activities"

"Naomi is said to have fallen from the tricycle after its tyre burst leaving her in the middle of the road, the trailer which was on a top speed run over the deceased killing her on the spot"



The driver of the trailer who's yet to be identified is currently in the grips of the police assisting investigations.



The body of the deceased has been conveyed to the mortuary by police officers from Offinso who came to restore calm at the scene.