Tipper truck runs over okada rider; kills one and another in critical condition

One person has been confirmed dead and another said to be in critical condition after they run over by a tipper truck in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region.

The body of the deceased who has been identified as 19-year-old Emmanuel Drami has been deposited at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital mortuary for preservation.



Police investigators indicate that the rider and his pillion were travelling on the motorcycle when they were run over by the speeding tipper truck killing one on the spot while 22-year-old Alhassan Mumuni is said to be badly injured

An orthopaedic surgeon at Wenchi Methodist Hospital, Dr. Sibiri Bellu in an interview with a local journalist, Nana Anfreh Damanta said Alhassan Mumuni is in critical condition and all efforts are being employed to save his life.



The accident sources revealed occurred at Wurompo junction on Saturday evening between 5 and 6 pm.