General News

Tipper truck veers off Tema motorway after trying to change lanes

A tipper truck’s inability to successfully change lanes on the Accra-Tema motorway worsened traffic on the Tema side of the stretch Saturday morning.

Personnel from the East Legon Road Safety Commission arrived at the scene early Saturday morning with police officers to tow the truck away after the driver lodged a complaint at the East Legon police station.



One of the Road Safety officers who spoke to GhanaWeb at the scene said no deaths or injury was recorded.



He explained that the tipper truck driver who moved from the outer lane to the inner lane tried reverting to his initial position after realising his alternative lane was equally moving slowly.

In the process, he veered off the road into a bush, having moved with the same speed he did the initial lane change.



Attempts to get the truck back unto the road further slowed down motorists as oncoming vehicles were stopped to enable personnel from the Road Safety Commission successfully move the truck.





