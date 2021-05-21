Titus Glover calls for non-partisan approach in discussing Galamsey

Former MP for Tema East constituency, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

Former Member of Parliament of Tema East constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover has called for a non-partisan approach to discussing illegal small scale mining popularly known as Galamsey.

He called on politicians to discuss issues relating to illegal small-scale mining dispassionately, devoid of partisan politics, narrow and parochial interests.



According to him, it would require stakeholders in the small-scale mining industry, to engage in honest and candid conversations to stem the tide of the galamsey menace.



“Ghana is not only made up of the people, but the soil, water bodies, valleys, mountains, forests, plants and animal life, without them, we will not survive, and requires our collective determination to protect them,” Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover said although mining creates jobs and improved livelihoods, but should not be done at the expense of damaging the environment.



He noted that Ghana is endowed with numerous natural resources and should explore innovative ways to exploit them, without hurting the environment.



Therefore, mining becomes problematic and dangerous when it posed a threat to the environment.