Titus-Glover commended for Tema East roads rehabilitation

Former Tema East MP, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

Mr. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East Constituency has received a commendation from some residents in Tema for zealously supervising the rehabilitation of some bad roads in the metropolis.

The residents acknowledged that even though Mr. Titus-Glover lost the last election, “he is still determined to better the lives of people and continue to be developmental leader, this is what we want from our political leaders,” Ghana News Agency was told in Tema.



Mr. Hamza Issaka, Assemblyman for the Padmore Electoral area in the Tema East Constituency stated; “Whether in government or opposition, in parliament or out of parliament we want our leaders to continue to champion developments within the constituencies, Mr. Titus-Glover has shown the way”.



The Assemblyman and the scores of residents told the Ghana News Agency at Tema during an inspection of some roads rehabilitated within the Tema East Constituency by the former MP.



Mr. Issaka noted: "the former MP has not gone to sleep even though he lost the 2020 election but was continuing the good works he started with the government.

"This is called human service and we expect this from a lot of the candidates who lost their seats and I am sure if we are to team up and work like this, it is going to help the nation a lot".



Other residents also commended Mr. Titus-Glover’s effort to see to the completion of some projects particularly the roads in the constituency which started before he lost in the 2020 general election.



Some of the residents appealed to Mr. Titus-Glover to continue the good work, stressing, “you have become a developmental champion in Tema East Constituency, and we appreciate you”.